Car owners did not pay 426,215 fines within Safe City project. Press service of the Central Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

Since the beginning of the project until January 31, 2020, the project cameras have recorded 965,978 violations of the rules of the road. At least 539,763 fines have already been paid, their sum amounted to 638,264,825 soms.

Recall, Safe City project on detection of traffic violations on the roads began to function on February 12, 2019.