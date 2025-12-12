12:22
Kyrgyzstan to purchase hardware-software complexes for Safe City system

Hardware-software complexes will be purchased for Safe City system in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at an extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of State Customs Infrastructure JSC.

The company will finance the purchase of complexes for the country’s security project. The JSC approved the allocation of funds to support projects of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Two hardware-software complexes will be purchased at the ministry’s request for the Safe City system, with up to 6 million soms planned for expenditure. The plans also include renovation of the administrative building of the central office of the State Customs Service.

In addition, State Customs Infrastructure JSC will finance the procurement of consumables and equipment for terminals and temporary storage warehouses.
