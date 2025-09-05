14:37
Smart City project now managed by Kyrgyztelecom

As part of Safe City component of the Smart City project, management and operation of traffic violation monitoring systems have officially been transferred to Kyrgyztelecom JSC.

According to a Cabinet of Ministers resolution signed by its Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, hardware and software complexes with photo- and video-recording functions are now under the control of Kyrgyztelecom and other authorized agencies.

Violation data will be recorded in real time and automatically transmitted to a unified system, speeding up information processing and improving road safety.

The resolution grants state bodies and companies, including Kyrgyztelecom, the right to install, maintain, and operate equipment, construct necessary infrastructure, and establishes accountability for these activities.

Presidential administration oversight is assigned for implementation. The resolution will take effect in ten days.

  • The Smart City project is part of the state program for digitalization and safety enhancement. The Safe City component aims to reduce road accidents, strengthen traffic rule enforcement, and automate the imposition of fines.
