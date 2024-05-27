17:31
Safe City: 90 percent of video cameras do not work - deputy

MP Kubanychbek Samakov asked at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan why 90 percent of the video cameras installed on the streets as part of Safe City project were not working.

«You said before that there were judicial issues. But we have other important problems being solved. Why can’t this be solved?» the MP asked.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development Zamirbek Kozhomuratov replied that there were lawsuits and lawyers were solving the problem.

«There are a lot of legal points. The Chinese side owes a lot of money for downtime, there are disputed points, the issue should be solved by the end of the fall,» the Deputy Minister said.
