Kyzmat state institution to replace Infocom in Safe City project

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has amended a number of its resolutions concerning the implementation of Safe City component within the framework of Smart City national project. The corresponding resolution No. 204 was signed on April 15, 2025. The document was published today, April 18, and will enter into force in ten days.

Now the project will be implemented under the management of Kyzmat state institution under the Presidential Affairs Department. Previously, this function was performed by Infocom state enterprise under the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the resolution:

Infocom has been replaced by Kyzmat institution;

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has been appointed as the coordinating body instead of the Ministry of Digital Development;

Technical information must now come from Kyzmat state institution;

The replacement of Infocom with Kyzmat was also carried out in terms of the implementation of individual functions;

Changes were made to the procedure for the formation and use of fines for violations recorded by the Safe City system.

What is Safe City?

Safe City is a component of a larger Smart City project aimed at digitalizing urban infrastructure, improving public safety and automating a number of government services. As part of the Safe City, video surveillance cameras and traffic violation recording systems have been installed throughout the country. They automatically record violations such as speeding, driving through a red light, and others.

Fines charged automatically are registered in the Unified Register of Offenses. The project was launched in pilot mode in Bishkek and Osh and is gradually expanding to other regions of the country.

After the transfer of Infocom functions to Kyzmat state institution, implementation of the project will be under the control of the presidential administration.