A soldier died in a traffic accident in Bishkek. The Patrol Police Department told 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 7.30.

«Two cars — Audi and Lexus RX — collided in the 12th microdistrict of the capital. As a result, two people were injured, one died. The latter was a serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the patrol police reported.