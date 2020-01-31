16:26
SCNS: Citizen of Syria contracted murder of Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti

According to preliminary data, a citizen of Syria contracted the murder of a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti. Acting head of the Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Sagynbek Samidin uulu announced at a meeting of the deputy commission today.

According to him, a person who hired a contract killer was involved in terrorist activities.

«We cooperate with the Turkish side on the principle of mutual assistance. We sent a request to them, they — to us. According to preliminary information, a person who hired a contract killer is a citizen of Syria, the killer is a citizen of Uzbekistan,» Sagynbek Samidin uulu told members of the deputy commission.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a criminal case was opened against Aierken Saimaiti on May 23, 2017 based on the application of some citizen.

«Some Ali Dzhigan complained that Aierken Saimaiti, who had taken $ 3 million from him, did not return the money. Saimaiti left Kyrgyzstan before the criminal proceedings,» the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Mirlan Kanimetov told.

Aierken Saimaiti was killed in Istanbul on November 10. He was shot at when he was sitting in a cafe in Fatih area. After publication of a photograph of Saimaiti with some Kyrgyz politicians, the Parliament decided to investigate his murder.

A journalistic investigation into smuggling and corruption at the Customs caused a massive public outcry. It was stated in the article that unknown persons repeatedly threatened the Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti with murder in Kyrgyzstan, so he fled to Turkey.

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case and entrusted an interdepartmental investigation group with investigation.
