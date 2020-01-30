Suspect in rape of 9-year-old girl wanted in Nooken district

A man is suspected of raping a minor in Nooken district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

A local resident contacted the police on January 28. She stated that an unknown man raped her daughter on this day at about 5 p.m.

«The girl is nine years old. According to the woman, the child was raped when she was returning home from school. An unfamiliar man at the age of 20-25 scared the girl, and then, using force, raped her,» the police department said.

The police made an identikit of the suspect. Everyone who knows anything about this person is asked to call: 03734102 or 0555003100. Anonymity is guaranteed.