Kyrgyzstanis lose to Iran at Futsal Tournament in Dushanbe

The national team of Iran was a clear favorite of the match. In the previous four rounds, it scored 50 goals, and missed two. The final result of the match is 2: 0 in favor of Iran.
The tournament among the athletes under 19 years old was held in Dushanbe. In the debut match, Kyrgyzstan defeated Afghanistan (3: 0), then lost to Uzbekistan (4: 7), defeated Tajikistan (2: 0) and lost to Turkmenistan (1: 2).
The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the fourth place in the final standings. The three leaders are Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.