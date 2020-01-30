13:04
Kyrgyzstanis lose to Iran at Futsal Tournament in Dushanbe

The women’s team of Kyrgyzstan played with the team of Iran in the final round of CAFA 2020 International Futsal Tournament on January 29. The Football Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The national team of Iran was a clear favorite of the match. In the previous four rounds, it scored 50 goals, and missed two. The final result of the match is 2: 0 in favor of Iran.

The tournament among the athletes under 19 years old was held in Dushanbe. In the debut match, Kyrgyzstan defeated Afghanistan (3: 0), then lost to Uzbekistan (4: 7), defeated Tajikistan (2: 0) and lost to Turkmenistan (1: 2).

The national team of Kyrgyzstan took the fourth place in the final standings. The three leaders are Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.
