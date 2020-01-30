13:04
Tax Service expands Single Window network in regions of Kyrgyzstan

The State Tax Service expands the Single Window network for provision of services to tax payers and insurance premiums in the regions of Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service reported.

As of today, 52 out of 60 territorial divisions of the STS provide services on the Single Window basis. There are 13 service centers and points, created at large trade and market complexes, shopping centers, and at Sosnovka checkpoint.

«Through the Single Window system citizens and taxpayers have an opportunity to receive a range of services: submit reports, receive certificates, pass tax registration, purchase or renew a license and insurance certificate, and etc. There is also an opportunity to pay taxes, insurance premiums and other payments through the cash desks of banks and payment terminals,» the STS said.

The Single Windows of the tax bodies work from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 without lunch break.
