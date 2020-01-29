14:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Two-year-old boy dies from beating in Suzak

A two-year-old boy died from beating in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, a dead child A.B., 2, who had bruises on his body, was admitted to the hospital in Oktyabr village on January 27 at about 13.30.

«Police officers urgently left for the place. The case was registered under the Article «Inflicting grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic medical examination has been commissioned,» the Department of Internal Affairs told.

The investigation authorities questioned the suspect D.A. Preventive measure is being considered for her due to the fact that she has minor children.

The Internal Affairs Department added that the father of the deceased child works in Russia, and his mother died in 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/141957/
views: 49
Print
Related
Man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for raping his minor daughter
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution taken into custody
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution not plead guilty
Kazakhstan sentences to life imprisonment for murder of child
Suspects of involvement of minor into prostitution arrested
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-old daughter
Death of girl in Suzak: Case sent to court
Murder of teenager in Kemin: Accused sentenced to 15 years in prison
Small child with bruises on body dies in hospital
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
29 January, Wednesday
13:57
Two-year-old boy dies from beating in Suzak Two-year-old boy dies from beating in Suzak
13:49
China predicts peak of coronavirus outbreak
13:37
Unknown women try to disrupt human rights defenders’ forum in Bishkek
13:24
Man killed by hit-and-run drunk driver
13:03
Man dies in fire in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan