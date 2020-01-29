Two-year-old boy dies from beating in Suzak

A two-year-old boy died from beating in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, a dead child A.B., 2, who had bruises on his body, was admitted to the hospital in Oktyabr village on January 27 at about 13.30.

«Police officers urgently left for the place. The case was registered under the Article «Inflicting grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic medical examination has been commissioned,» the Department of Internal Affairs told.

The investigation authorities questioned the suspect D.A. Preventive measure is being considered for her due to the fact that she has minor children.

The Internal Affairs Department added that the father of the deceased child works in Russia, and his mother died in 2019.