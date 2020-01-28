Angela Merkel sends postcard to family of Almazbek Atambayev

The Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel congratulated the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the New Year 2020. His son Kadyr Atambayev posted on social media.

According to him, the family received the greeting card only today from the Embassy of Germany in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kadyr Atambayev also said that he received an invitation from the chancellor to study at any university in Germany. However, the published letter does not say anything about it.

«It’s not a secret that a very warm relationship has developed between the Chancellor Angela Merkel and the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev based on shared values, political position and intentions. The incumbent President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accidentally mentioned at his last press conference that he was pressured on political prisoners’ issues in Germany. I also would like to separately thank Mrs. Merkel for this,» Kadyr Atambayev posted.

Almazbek Atambayev is being kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. He was charged with several articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, including illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukayev in April 2013 and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019.