21:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Angela Merkel sends postcard to family of Almazbek Atambayev

The Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel congratulated the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the New Year 2020. His son Kadyr Atambayev posted on social media.

According to him, the family received the greeting card only today from the Embassy of Germany in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Kadyr Atambayev also said that he received an invitation from the chancellor to study at any university in Germany. However, the published letter does not say anything about it.

«It’s not a secret that a very warm relationship has developed between the Chancellor Angela Merkel and the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev based on shared values, political position and intentions. The incumbent President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accidentally mentioned at his last press conference that he was pressured on political prisoners’ issues in Germany. I also would like to separately thank Mrs. Merkel for this,» Kadyr Atambayev posted.

Almazbek Atambayev is being kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. He was charged with several articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, including illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukayev in April 2013 and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/141886/
views: 81
Print
Related
Atambayev’s case: Former president’s children and wife allowed to visit him
Koi-Tash events: Almazbek Atambayev accused of eight counts
Atambayev’s case. Channel 7 taken away from ex-president
Atambayev’s case. Military Prosecutor's Office lifts attachment of some property
President of Tatarstan presents Raisa Atambayeva with car and driver
Meerbek Miskenbaev placed in pretrial detention center until February 2020
Son and wife of ex-president Atambayev visit him in pretrial detention center
Deputies, supporters of ex-president Atambayev summoned for interrogation
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not indifferent to fate of Atambayev
Almazbek Atambayev receives notice of suspicion of arms trafficking
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake Sooronbai Jeenbekov condoles with Turkey in connection with earthquake
Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303 Coronavirus in China: Death toll rises to 41, number of infected - to 1,303
Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken Man imprisoned for 2 years for sexual harassment of girl in Nooken
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts
28 January, Tuesday
19:52
Angela Merkel sends postcard to family of Almazbek Atambayev Angela Merkel sends postcard to family of Almazbek Atam...
19:38
Kyrgyzstan loses to Turkmenistan at Futsal Tournament in Dushanbe
19:04
Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek to become envoy to CIS Economic Council
18:54
Arrived from China students sent to Issyk-Ata hospital
18:31
Fugitive ex-SRS official Nasirbek Almamatov put on Interpol’s wanted list