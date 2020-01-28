Kyrgyzstan loses to Turkmenistan at Futsal Tournament in Dushanbe

Futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Turkmenistan at the International Tournament CAFA-2020. The Association of Women’s Football of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In the 10th minute of the match, the team of Kyrgyzstan took the lead — Shakhnoza Ibraimova scored a goal. The opponents scored in the 24th and 36th minutes and won — 2: 1.

The tournament among the athletes under 19 years old is held in Dushanbe. In the debut match, Kyrgyzstan defeated Afghanistan (3: 0), then lost to Uzbekistan (4: 7) and defeated Tajikistan (2: 0). In the final round, the team of Kyrgyzstan will meet with the national team of Iran.