Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis not to travel to China

The Foreign Affairs Ministry recommends the citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from traveling to China until the epidemiological situation associated with the spread of a new 2019-nCoV virus is stabilized. Press service of the ministry reported.

By the decision of the state authorities of the PRC, a number of cities in the country have been quarantined due to the epidemiological situation.

If citizens have questions, the ministry asks to contact the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in China around the clock at the following contact numbers: +8613260203680; +8613581902801.

Hotline number of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan: +996551312000 (WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram). Office phone number: +996312660811 (ext. 109, 119).

Address of the diplomatic mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in Beijing: the Peoples Republic of China, 100125, Beijing, Chaoyang district, Xiaoyun Street, 18, Kings Garden town, N 10/11.

Telephones: +861064681297, +861064681348, +861064681295. E-mail: kgembassy.cn@mfa.gov.kg.

The Foreign Ministry specified that in case of emergency (detention of Kyrgyzstanis by law enforcement agencies of the PRC), one should call the mobile phone numbers of the Kyrgyzstan’s Embassy in China:

Consul Azatbek Berenaliev: +8618611736340;

Vice Consul Sanzhar Dyikanov: +8613260203680;

Vice Consul Samat Omurbekov: +8613581902801.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus left for Beijing to meet with the Chinese government and health experts on the spread of the new type of coronavirus. He announced this on Twitter.
