Sadyr Japarov’s case: Lawyer insists on his transfer to penal settlement

Lawyer of ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Sherabedin Toktosunov, said that his client, according to the Criminal Procedure Code, should be transferred to a penal settlement on February 5.

According to him, Article 16 about «especially dangerous second offence» has already been excluded from the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. «When the court reviewed the case, Article 16 was completely excluded from the indictment after the entry into force of the new codes. The crime is now considered not as «particularly grave», but simply «grave». The remaining articles do not interfere with the transfer to a penal settlement. Sadyr Japarov has the right to transfer, he has no debts and reprimands,» Sherabedin Toktosunov said.

Earlier, the head of the State Penitentiary Service, Melis Turganbaev, noted that Sadyr Japarov was not subject to parole or transfer to a penal settlement, because the crime he committed was classified as especially grave, and he himself was recognized as «organizer of the crime, or person that headed its committing.»

According to the State Penitentiary Service, Sadyr Japarov will be released on October 5, 2026. Headquarters for protection and support of the former deputy was created in Kyrgyzstan. Its representatives have collected 500,000 signatures.

In addition, the convict appealed to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov with a request to show an act of goodwill and release him. In his petition, Sadyr Japarov noted that he was not guilty of anything and did not commit unlawful actions. The appeal was submitted to the pardon commission.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the former deputy Sadyr Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. He was convicted under Article 227 «Hostage-taking» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
