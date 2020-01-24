16:18
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on import of meat from China

Control at border veterinary points and at airports of the republic has been tightened for safety reasons. The State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Temporary restrictions have also been imposed on the import of meat and meat products from China to Kyrgyzstan until the situation with the coronavirus returns to normal.

The State Veterinary Inspectorate refuted the information spread on social media and messengers that 140 tons of infected meat from the PRC have been brought into the republic.

«This information is not true and is fake. Since the beginning of 2020, there has been no import into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic from China,» the state inspectorate stressed.
