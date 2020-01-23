17:17
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue

Kyrgyzstan and the United States are consulting on possible U.S. visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov told at a press conference.

According to him, after spread of information about possible restrictions, the U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Donald Lu was called on to the Foreign Ministry. The parties discussed the situation. The Kyrgyz side drew attention to the negative consequences of making such a decision, because the issue concerns ordinary citizens.

USA plan to introduce travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis
«The proposal for restrictions was made by the U.S. law enforcement agencies. I would like to remind that back in 2017 the U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a decree on imposing visa restrictions from 2020 for residents of the countries that have not introduced biometrics. Kyrgyzstan is also among them,» Chingiz Aidarbekov said.

«We provide the American side with detailed information on digitalization. We hope that a balanced decision will be made on issue of U.S. visas to citizens of Kyrgyzstan,» the minister said.
U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue
