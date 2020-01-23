U.S. travel restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis: Parties consult on issue

Kyrgyzstan and the United States are consulting on possible U.S. visa restrictions for Kyrgyzstanis. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov told at a press conference.
According to him, after spread of information about possible restrictions, the U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Donald Lu was called on to the Foreign Ministry. The parties discussed the situation. The Kyrgyz side drew attention to the negative consequences of making such a decision, because the issue concerns ordinary citizens.
«We provide the American side with detailed information on digitalization. We hope that a balanced decision will be made on issue of U.S. visas to citizens of Kyrgyzstan,» the minister said.