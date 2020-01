Kiyanbek Satybaldiev was relieved of his post of a Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Jalal-Abad region. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a relevant order. It is specified that Kiyanbek Satybaldiev submitted a letter of voluntary resignation.

Kiyanbek Satybaldiev was appointed to the post in October 2016 by order of the then Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov.