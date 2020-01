Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Jalal-Abad region Kiyanbek Satybaldiev wrote a letter of resignation. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The reasons for the resignation are not reported. However, it is known that Kiyanbek Satybaldiev leaves the post for personal reasons.

Kiyanbek Satybaldiev was appointed to the post in October 2016 by order of the then Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov.