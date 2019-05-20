City court remands ex-mayors of Bishkek in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered an appeal of the lawyers of five defendants in the criminal case involving the former Bishkek city mayors Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov.

The City Court left the decision of the first instance court in force — the defendants will be kept in the detention center for two more months. The time of trial was prolonged for the same period of time.

Fourteen defendants, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov, are charged with corruption. According to investigators, ex-officials deliberately allowed unreasonable overstatement of the volume of construction work and materials totaling 12,160,641 soms.

Albek Ibraimov is also accused of embezzling funds of Dastan TNC and corruption in the provision of municipal land to individuals and legal entities for use.