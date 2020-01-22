Foreigner with counterfeit $ 500 arrested in Osh city

Police investigators of the Interregional Department of the Criminal Police Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan detained a suspect in distribution of counterfeit money. Press service of the department reported.

A 30-year-old citizen of one of the neighboring republics was detained in Osh city on suspicion of distribution of counterfeit foreign currency. During a personal search, five $ 100 banknotes were found. Banknotes were hidden in his shoes.

According to examination, the banknotes are counterfeit.

The foreigner was arrested and placed in a temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs of the southern capital. By a court decision, he was taken in custody. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Investigators identify other persons involved in the crime.