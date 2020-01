Police detained suspects of involvement of a 17-year-old girl into prostitution in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

Police officers arrested a 23-year-old K.A., 33-year-old N.M. and 23-year-old D.Z. They were placed in a temporary detention center.

Aunt of the minor girl contacted the police. She stated that her mentally ill niece had been abducted from Karakol city and forced to engage in prostitution.