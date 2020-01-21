Gender quota proposed for Government of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development suggests taking into account a gender quota in formation of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. Amendments to laws on composition of the Government and state guarantees of equal rights and opportunities for men and women were submitted for public discussion.

In particular, the ministry proposes to set a norm that a candidate for the post of prime minister has to submit a program, structure and composition of the Government to the Parliament, taking into account representation of not more than 70 percent of persons of the same gender.

The same balance should be observed in appointment and dismissal of deputy ministers and chairpersons of state committees, plenipotentiary representatives of the Government in the regions, heads of administrative departments, based on recommendation of their leaders.

A background statement notes that, according to statistics, the largest imbalance in gender representation is observed at the political level (number of men exceeds the number of women more than 7 times) and at special posts (1.6 times).

«An even greater imbalance exists at political positions in the municipal service: women take only 3.8 percent out of 513 posts available,» the document says.