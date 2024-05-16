No women in leadership positions in regions of Kyrgyzstan - deputy

Deputy Ulugbek Ormonov raised the issue of gender inequality at a meeting of the Parliament.

There are no women in leadership positions in Kyrgyzstan’s regions, he said.

«I specially inquired and received information. There are no women leaders, not even deputies, in four districts of Chui region. In Osh region, there is no place for women in five out of seven districts. The same is true in Osh. This shows that these districts do not pay attention to gender equality,» the MP said.

He also added that the issue of violence against women was raised during a meeting in Parliament with women deputies of rural councils of Uzgen district.

«They asked to consider a law in the Parliament on this issue,» Ulugbek Ormonov noted.