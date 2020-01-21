Import of saplings of some crops exempted from VAT in Kyrgyzstan

A number of imported saplings of fruit and berry crops are exempt from value added tax (VAT). The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

There is no need to pay VAT on import of apple, pear, plum, cherry plum, cherry, peach, apricot stalks, cuttings and saplings. The benefit also extends to sweet cherries, strawberries, currants, raspberries, grapes, walnuts and pistachios intended for planting.

«This measure is used to provide state support to rural producers in cultivation of perennial fruit and berry crops,» the State Tax Service said.