Over 20,000 saplings allocated for Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

More than 20,000 saplings have been allocated for planting in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

The region has five forestry, one state natural park, two state nature reserves, the total area of ​​which is 493,000 hectares.

In addition, there are 22 nursery gardens with a total area of ​​over 24 hectares in Naryn region. They grow 1,700 saplings of more than 20 types of forest and fruit crops. During the spring field work, 224,000 seedlings of the Tien Shan spruce were planted on the territory of the state forest fund.

«For landscaping and improvement of the region, as well as children’s institutions and kindergartens, the Naryn territorial department of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry has allocated more than 20,000 saplings of tree and shrub species,» the state agency noted.