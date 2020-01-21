11:32
Monument to Hero of USSR Cholponbai Tuleberdiev to be erected in Bishkek

A monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union Cholponbai Tuleberdiev will be erected in Bishkek. The state procurement portal says.

According to it, Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise announced a tender for manufacture of the monument. It is planned to spend 3.5 million soms on this purpose.

The monument should be made of bronze; thickness of the metal should be not less than 1 centimeter. The price includes transportation to the destination, unloading, all taxes, duties, fees, mandatory payments and other costs.

Participant must develop and present a conceptual design and model of the sculpture. In addition, they must have a foundry.

Recall, it is planned to name a park on the street with the same name after the Hero of the Soviet Union.

On August 6, 1942, Cholponbai Tuleberdiev covered an embrasure of the enemy’s earth-and timber bunker with his body, ensuring capture of a strategic bridgehead for an assault operation by the 6th Army of the Voronezh front. He was buried with military honors at the site of the feat on the top of Lysaya Mountain near Selyavnoye-Vtoroye village, Liskinsky District, Voronezh Oblast.

By a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Council of the USSR dated February 4, 1943, the Red Army soldier Cholponbai Tuleberdiev was posthumously awarded the title Hero of the Soviet Union. By order of the Minister of Defense of the USSR, Cholponbai Tuleberdiev was forever included in the lists of one of the military units. Earlier, by the decision of the Military Council of the Voronezh front, he was credited as the honorary Red Army soldier of the 9th troop of the 636th (273rd guard) rifle regiment.
