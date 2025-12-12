17:06
Monument to Alisher Navoi unveiled in Osh city

A solemn ceremony was held today in Osh city to unveil a monument to the prominent poet and thinker Alisher Navoi.

The event was attended by Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, the Presidential Envoy to Osh region Amankan Kenzhebaev, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Askaraly Madaminov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Governor of Andijan region Shukhrat Abdurakhmanov, as well as residents of the southern capital.

The monument has been installed at the intersection of Kurmanjan Datka and Navoi Streets. The surrounding area has been landscaped and improved using funds from the local budget.

As part of the project, Navoi Street was fully reconstructed along the section from Aitiev Street to Alymbek Datka Street. The renovated road stretches 2.8 kilometers, with a width of 25–26 meters, and now accommodates six lanes of traffic.

Officials noted that Osh already has a park, a school and a street named after Alisher Navoi. The unveiling of the monument has become a symbol of strengthening friendship and fraternal ties between the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as a tribute to their shared cultural heritage, the City Hall said.
