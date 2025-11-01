Monument to Mahmud al-Kashgari (Barskani) unveiled in Barskoon

A ceremonial unveiling of a monument to the prominent Turkic scholar and thinker Mahmud al-Kashgari (Barskani) took place in the village of Barskoon, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.
According to the organizers, the installation of the monument is the result of many years of work and serves as a symbol of the cultural unity of the Turkic world.
The monument is dedicated to preserving the memory of the great scholar of Turkic languages and emphasizes the friendship and spiritual ties between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.