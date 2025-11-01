Monument to Mahmud al-Kashgari (Barskani) unveiled in Barskoon

A ceremonial unveiling of a monument to the prominent Turkic scholar and thinker Mahmud al-Kashgari (Barskani) took place in the village of Barskoon, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the organizers, the installation of the monument is the result of many years of work and serves as a symbol of the cultural unity of the Turkic world.

The project was implemented with the support of the Union of Municipalities of the Turkic World, Jeti-Oguz district administration, and Bagcilar municipality, a sister city in Turkey.

The monument is dedicated to preserving the memory of the great scholar of Turkic languages and emphasizes the friendship and spiritual ties between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.