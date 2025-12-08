10:58
Monument to khan Sadyr unveiled in Kyrgyzstan

A monument to khan Sadyr (Sadyr Arzymat uulu), one of the prominent Kyrgyz leaders of the 18th century, has been installed in Toktogul. The unveiling is part of preparations for celebrating his 310th anniversary, which is being marked this year by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Historians note that Sadyr Arzymat uulu played a key role in the resettlement of Sayaks from Ketmen-Tobo to Talas, supporting the initiative of Esengul Bolot uulu. This decision became an important contribution to strengthening Kyrgyz lands and maintaining unity among clans in the 18th century.

Events dedicated to Khan Sadyr’s anniversary are expected to continue, while efforts to collect and compile information about his life and legacy will help shed more light on his role in the history of the Kyrgyz people.
