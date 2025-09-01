Monument to Turdakun Usubaliev unveiled at Kurpsai HPP

A solemn ceremony of unveiling a monument to Turdakun Usubaliev was held at Kurpsai hydropower plant (HPP) with the participation of Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, veterans of the energy industry, as well as a number of representatives of local authorities and heads of energy companies.

The monument to the outstanding statesman and public figure, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic Turdakun Usubaliev was erected at the entrance to one of the most important facilities in the country’s energy industry — a branch of Electric Stations OJSC.

«This monument is a symbol of deep respect for the person who left an indelible mark on history, and an example for future generations. Since 2019, the station has been named after Turdakun Usubaliev in recognition of his enormous contribution to the development of energy sector and industrialization of the Kyrgyz Republic. The monument is a sign of respect for history, recognition of labor and an eternal symbol of sincere service to the people,» the minister noted.

He emphasized that Turdakun Usubaliev was a great man who dedicated his life to his homeland and the development of the people.

«His wisdom, fortitude and work on strengthening statehood will forever remain an example for future generations. From 1961 to 1985, he led the country, creating conditions for industrial development: more than 150 large facilities were built, electricity production increased 12 times. The Kurpsai hydropower station is one of the most significant projects implemented by him, the second most powerful hydroelectric power station in Kyrgyzstan. It is located on Naryn River, and is the third stage of the Toktogul cascade. It has a dam 113 meters high, a capacity of 800 megawatts and an annual output of 2.63 billion kilowatt-hours — a symbol of the strengthening of our energy system,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.

The monument was erected following an open tender held by Electric Stations OJSC. The work was carried out by Engineering Group LLC, which improved and brought the area around the monument into proper condition.

The name of Turdakun Usubaliev was assigned to the Kurpsai hydropower station in 2019 as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic and prominent statesman.

Turdakun Usubaliev headed the republic in 1961-1985, turning Kyrgyzstan from an agrarian country into an industrially developed state. He initiated the construction of hydroelectric power plants, opposing the coal-fired thermal power plant in Naryn region. Dozens of factories, schools, cultural and social facilities were built under his leadership. He was awarded the title of Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ak-Shumkar Order.