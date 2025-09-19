Monument to Nuzup Atalyk unveiled in Bishkek

A monument to Nuzup Atalyk was unveiled in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The monument was erected in the western part of Bishkek, near the village of Orok, in honor of one of the outstanding military leaders who played a significant role in the history of the Kyrgyz people.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, public figures, historians, and city residents. Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security, emphasized that the monument is a sign of respect for national history and a reminder to the younger generation of the courage and patriotism of their ancestors.

The monument stands 5.8 meters tall, and the pedestal reaches 7 meters.

Participants in the event noted that perpetuating the memory of such figures is important for strengthening national identity and preserving historical heritage.