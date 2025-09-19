16:11
Monument to Nuzup Atalyk unveiled in Bishkek

A monument to Nuzup Atalyk was unveiled in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The monument was erected in the western part of Bishkek, near the village of Orok, in honor of one of the outstanding military leaders who played a significant role in the history of the Kyrgyz people.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, public figures, historians, and city residents. Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security, emphasized that the monument is a sign of respect for national history and a reminder to the younger generation of the courage and patriotism of their ancestors.

The monument stands 5.8 meters tall, and the pedestal reaches 7 meters.

Participants in the event noted that perpetuating the memory of such figures is important for strengthening national identity and preserving historical heritage.

Nuzup Atalyk (Nusup biy Esenbai uulu) was a renowned 19th-century statesman and military leader, a native of Aksy region. He became the first Kyrgyz to achieve the military rank of «min bashi» («commander of a thousand»). According to various sources, Nuzup Esenbai uulu was born in 1794 (other sources say between 1796 and 1798) in the village of Aflatun in Aksy district. His father, Esenbai, was a respected and influential man who played a prominent role in the political life of the Kokand Khanate.
