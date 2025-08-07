13:14
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.09
English

Monument to Chaa Biy unveiled in Belovodskoye village

A monument to Chaa Biy was unveiled in Belovodskoye village. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A significant historical event— a solemn ceremony of unveiling the monument to the great and wise son of the Kyrgyz people Solto uulu Chaa took place on the central square of Belovodskoye village, Moskovsky district, Chui region.

The event was also attended by State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov.

«Chaa Biy is an outstanding historical figure who left a deep trace in the history of the Kyrgyz people. He became famous for his justice, wisdom, and efforts to strengthen the unity of the people. His image still serves as a symbol of national unity, justice, and devotion to the homeland,» the statement says.

The monument is made of bronze, 3 meters 70 centimeters high, and symbolizes deep respect for the heroic past of the ancestors. The author of the sculpture is Azamat Abdrakhmanov.
link: https://24.kg/english/338791/
views: 110
Print
Related
Monument to Manas to be unveiled on Ala-Too Square on August 2
Manas monument returns to Ala-Too Square in Bishkek
Installation of new Manas monument begins on Ala-Too Square
Monument to legendary epic hero Bakai-Ata unveiled in Talas region
Iskhak Masaliev demands investigation into legality of Lenin monument demolition
Flagpole to be installed in Osh instead of Lenin monument
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
President unveils monument to servicemen died defending state border
Memorial sign to Hero of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zhusuev unveiled in Bishkek
Monument to Manas erected in Uzgen for 5.2 million soms
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
7 August, Thursday
12:55
German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with...
12:42
Monument to Chaa Biy unveiled in Belovodskoye village
12:27
Emergencies Ministry rescuers help injured man in Ala-Archa Park
12:15
New Mass Media Law: Registration mandatory, censorship prohibited
11:58
Kok-Zhar residents block road during demolition: Five people detained