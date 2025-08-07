Monument to Chaa Biy unveiled in Belovodskoye village

A monument to Chaa Biy was unveiled in Belovodskoye village. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A significant historical event— a solemn ceremony of unveiling the monument to the great and wise son of the Kyrgyz people Solto uulu Chaa took place on the central square of Belovodskoye village, Moskovsky district, Chui region.

The event was also attended by State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov.

«Chaa Biy is an outstanding historical figure who left a deep trace in the history of the Kyrgyz people. He became famous for his justice, wisdom, and efforts to strengthen the unity of the people. His image still serves as a symbol of national unity, justice, and devotion to the homeland,» the statement says.

The monument is made of bronze, 3 meters 70 centimeters high, and symbolizes deep respect for the heroic past of the ancestors. The author of the sculpture is Azamat Abdrakhmanov.