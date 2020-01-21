Kyrgyzaltyn’s profit in 2019 amounts to 286.5 million soms

As a result of 2019, the net profit of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, excluding Centerra Gold dividend income, amounted to 286.5 million soms. Press service of the company told 24.kg news agency.

Compared with 2018, the figure has reportedly tripled. In addition, the company has transferred 400 million soms in taxes and payments to the budget. Including dividends, 100 million soms have been paid to the State Property Fund, more than 212 million soms have been paid in form of taxes and about 90 million soms — to the Social Fund.

«In 2015, Kyrgyzaltyn has produced 364.5 kilograms of gold. And in 2019, a group of companies with a share of Kyrgyzaltyn in the authorized capital has produced 4,070.3 kilograms that is almost 10 times more than in 2015,» the company noted.

«In 2019, the company directed its efforts and resources to successful implementation of a project to improve and further develop Makmalzoloto plant. This yielded results — a joint venture was created. The investor has transferred $ 2 million to its authorized capital,» Almaz Alimbekov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn, told.