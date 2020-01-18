6,145 domestic violence cases registered in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan

In 2019, at least 6,145 cases of domestic violence have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Security Service Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ulan Rysbekov, told at a press conference.

According to him, this number includes facts of physical, psychological and sexual violence. The internal affairs agencies issued 5,752 protection orders in defense of women — victims, 393 — in defense of men and 168 — in defense of minors.

A protection order is a document that law enforcement officers issue to a victim, if a family violence is registered in the family. It forbids the abuser to approach the victim for six months.

Representatives of the law enforcement agencies note that non-governmental and non-profit organizations significantly help them in matters of domestic violence.