10:14
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

6,145 domestic violence cases registered in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan

In 2019, at least 6,145 cases of domestic violence have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Public Security Service Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ulan Rysbekov, told at a press conference.

According to him, this number includes facts of physical, psychological and sexual violence. The internal affairs agencies issued 5,752 protection orders in defense of women — victims, 393 — in defense of men and 168 — in defense of minors.

A protection order is a document that law enforcement officers issue to a victim, if a family violence is registered in the family. It forbids the abuser to approach the victim for six months.

Representatives of the law enforcement agencies note that non-governmental and non-profit organizations significantly help them in matters of domestic violence.
link: https://24.kg/english/140886/
views: 72
Print
Related
Two state crisis centers to be opened in Bishkek and Osh
Doused with gasoline and set on fire. Victim tells about cause of family quarrel
Over 5,000 domestic violence facts registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
PM admits humiliation and violence against women in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has no state centers for assistance to domestic violence victims
Domestic violence: About 80% of applied to crisis centers are women
5,185 domestic violence cases registered since beginning of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
16 Days Against Violence Campaign launched in Kyrgyzstan
More than half of victims of violence in Kyrgyzstan not seek help
Citizen of South Korea beats his wife, police are inactive
Popular
Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin Border conflict: Kyrgyz-Tajik negotiations begin
Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border Protesters accuse Tajik authorities of provocations at the border
Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov Rally in support of Batken: Six demands sent to Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken Border conflict: Rally takes place in Batken
18 January, Saturday
10:06
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested i...
09:42
Illegal amusement rides demolished in Ataturk park
09:31
6,145 domestic violence cases registered in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
09:25
At least 81 judges were imposed disciplinary sanctions in 2019
09:15
First sports ground for Muslim women to appear in Kyrgyzstan
17 January, Friday
17:59
Acceptance of payments for traffic violations suspended
16:58
School student suspected of raping 16-year-old girl in Tokmak
16:27
Aisuluu Tynybekova: I have a mind to make history for my country
16:11
Results of 2019. Economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to depend on gold
15:40
Events in Koi-Tash: What Farid Niyazov is accused of