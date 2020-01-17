School student suspected of raping 16-year-old girl in Tokmak

A school student is suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl in Tokmak city. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

Pre-trial proceedings are being carried out on the fact, examinations have been commissioned. A statement was made by a local resident, who asked to take measures against the 17-year-old guy.

«According to the woman, he raped her minor daughter in one of the abandoned buildings located in Tokmak city in March 2019. The applicant stated that she had learned about the incident only on January 12, 2020. During the interrogation, the suspect explained that he met the applicant’s 16-year-old daughter in June 2018, and they became friends. The guy denies the fact of rape, claiming that everything happened by mutual consent,» the police said.

Investigation activities are being conducted.