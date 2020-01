An earthquake of magnitude 4 occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The earthquake focus was located 30 kilometers from Bor-Dobo village in Alai district.

Intensity of the quake reached 4 points in Bor-Dobo village, and up to 3 points — in Kara-Kindik, Sary-Tash and Nura settlements. No victims and destruction were reported.