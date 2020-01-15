16:29
Kursan Asanov’s case: Journalist summoned for questioning

Editor-in-Chief of Asia News newspaper, Aslanbek Sartbaev, was summoned for questioning by the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. Activist Adil Turdukulov posted on Facebook.

According to him, the journalist was allegedly summoned today after publications about the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov.

According to own sources, Aslanbek Sartbaev was summoned for interrogation as part of a criminal case against the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov.

The chief editor of Asia News is a witness in the case.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. On August 27, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was arrested. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of house arrest.
