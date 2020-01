Team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 44th place in the Futsal World Ranking. Futsalworldranking.be website reports.

The ranking consists of 112 countries. The top 3 are Brazil (1,839 points), Spain (1,787) and Russia (1,654).

Kyrgyzstan has 1,064 points.

In February, the team of Kyrgyzstan will go to Turkmenistan to the Asian Championship. Its rivals in the group stage in the world ranking take the following places: Japan (1,378 points) — 15th place, Lebanon (1,103) — 41st, Kuwait (1,091) — 42nd place.