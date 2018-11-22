Alexander Ryabushkin detained in Bishkek

Alexander Ryabushkin, General Director of Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house, was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Investigative service of the ministry investigates a criminal case on the facts of abuse of authority by employees of commercial or other organizations, infliction of property damage by deception or abuse of trust and the use of forged documents.

In the course of a check on the statements of shareholders of Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house, violations of the law by managers of the publishing house were detected.

«By decision of Sverdlovsk District and Bishkek City Courts in 2016 compensation of one million soms was collected from Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house, editorial staff of Vecherniy Bishkek newspaper, www.vb.kg website, Zhany Agym, MSN newspapers, advertising company Rubikon, a printing house in favor of Erkin Mambetaliev.

In 2015, the Sverdlovsky District Court collected moral damages of one million soms in favor of Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov from Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house.

According to the investigation, on October 21, 2016, director of Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house Murat Bozhokoev together with Alexander Ryabushkin, using the regulatory and managerial powers, contrary to the interests of the shareholders of Vecherniy Bishkek, signed an agreement with Erkin Mambetaliev to pay a million soms from the funds of Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house, whereas this amount was collected from three legal entities jointly and severally,» the Interior Ministry reported.

The ministry noted that on the same day, cash was issued to Erkin Mambetaliev from the cash register of Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house. The actions of Murat Bozhokoev and Alexander Ryabushkin caused considerable material damage to the shareholders of the closed joint-stock company.

«A criminal case was initiated under the articles: causing property damage by deception or abuse of trust, abuse of authority by employees of commercial or other organizations and forgery, production, sale or use of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs told.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office, having considered a statement by the ex-owner of the publishing house Alexander Kim about a raider seizure in 2014 by Alexander Ryabushkin of the holding company Vecherniy Bishkek, initiated criminal case under articles: abuse of official position and fraud of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.