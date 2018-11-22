18:58
Police detain former director of Vecherniy Bishkek Murat Bozhokoev

Former director of Vecherniy Bishkek publishing house, Murat Bozhokoev, was detained. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Alexander Ryabushkin detained in Bishkek
Murat Bozhokoev, together with the owner of Vecherniy Bishkek Alexander Ryabushkin, has been placed in a pretrial detention center.

In the near future, the court will choose a measure of restraint for the both suspects.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office, having considered the statement by the ex-owner of the publishing house Alexander Kim about a raider seizure in 2014 of the holding company Vecherny Bishkek by Alexander Ryabushkin, initiated a criminal case under articles: abuse of official position and fraud of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
