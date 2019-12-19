Matraimov's lawyers demand to ban dissemination of information about family

Hearing on the lawsuit of the Matraimovs family against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop, Azattyk — and a journalist Ali Toktakunov began in the Prevomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova chairs the trial.

Lawyers made a petition to ban dissemination of disputed information — articles about the Matraimovs.

«The information is disseminated from day to day. In order to secure the claim, we demand to prohibit distribution of the disputed material,» Tatyana Karyzhinskaya said.

Lawyers defending the interests of the media and journalists believe that the petition of the Matraimov’s lawyers is unfounded. «This information was not recognized untrue by any law enforcement agency. There is no decision that has entered into force,» said Timur Sultanov, lawyer of Adilet Legal Clinic.

Another lawyer, Emil Zhandaev, noted that if the petition was granted, this would be regarded as pressure on freedom of speech.

The court left for deliberations room. Earlier, Zhyldyz Ibraimova forbade video filming during the hearing.

Raiymbek Matraimov and members of his family sued 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk after a journalistic investigation into smuggling schemes and transfer of $ 700 million. In total, the family of the former customs officer demands from journalists 60 million soms. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek froze accounts of the media outlets without notification. It became known later that the Matraimovs sent a request to unfreeze the accounts.