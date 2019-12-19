20:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Matraimov's lawyers demand to ban dissemination of information about family

Hearing on the lawsuit of the Matraimovs family against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop, Azattyk — and a journalist Ali Toktakunov began in the Prevomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Judge Zhyldyz Ibraimova chairs the trial.

Lawyers made a petition to ban dissemination of disputed information — articles about the Matraimovs.

«The information is disseminated from day to day. In order to secure the claim, we demand to prohibit distribution of the disputed material,» Tatyana Karyzhinskaya said.

Lawyers defending the interests of the media and journalists believe that the petition of the Matraimov’s lawyers is unfounded. «This information was not recognized untrue by any law enforcement agency. There is no decision that has entered into force,» said Timur Sultanov, lawyer of Adilet Legal Clinic.

Another lawyer, Emil Zhandaev, noted that if the petition was granted, this would be regarded as pressure on freedom of speech.

The court left for deliberations room. Earlier, Zhyldyz Ibraimova forbade video filming during the hearing.

Raiymbek Matraimov and members of his family sued 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk after a journalistic investigation into smuggling schemes and transfer of $ 700 million. In total, the family of the former customs officer demands from journalists 60 million soms. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek froze accounts of the media outlets without notification. It became known later that the Matraimovs sent a request to unfreeze the accounts.
link:
views: 159
Print
Related
Matraimov’s lawsuits against media. Trial to begin on January 20, 2020
Matraimovs’ lawsuits. Court allows publication of quotes from investigation
Matraimovs’ lawsuits against media. Preliminary court hearings begin
Raiymbek Matraimov tells about Khabibula Abdukadyr
Media community of Kyrgyzstan notes deterioration in freedom of speech
Peaceful rally #REaction 2.0 takes place in Bishkek
Hackers attack websites with information about spending of Matraimov’s wife
Achyk Sayasat newspaper has to pay 300,000 soms to deputy Kozhobek Ryspaev
Eleri Bitikci urges deputies of Parliament to protect freedom of speech
Foreign Ministry accuses Committee of House of Representatives of interference
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium Kyrgyzstan bans exploration and mining of uranium and thorium
Philippe Boizeau dreams of reviving Karagachevaya Roscha park in Bishkek Philippe Boizeau dreams of reviving Karagachevaya Roscha park in Bishkek
Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court Historical Museum repair. Sapar Isakov forcibly taken to court
Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS Saimaiti’s murder. Kubanychbek Kadyrov questioned by SCNS
19 December, Thursday
17:33
Matraimov’s lawsuits against media. Trial to begin on January 20, 2020 Matraimov’s lawsuits against media. Trial to begin on J...
17:03
Matraimovs’ lawsuits. Court allows publication of quotes from investigation
16:32
Matraimov's lawyers demand to ban dissemination of information about family
15:55
Matraimovs’ lawsuits against media. Preliminary court hearings begin
15:37
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov continues in Bishkek