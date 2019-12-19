Raiymbek Matraimov tells about Khabibula Abdukadyr

Former deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, confirmed his acquaintance with an entrepreneur Khabibula Abdukadyr — one of the central figures of investigations into corruption schemes at the Customs of Kyrgyzstan. He gave an interview to Asia News newspaper.

Raiymbek Matraimov said that he has been acquainted with Khabibula Abdukadyr since 2007 as with an «international investor.» The ex-official noted that one of the duties of the customs representatives was to create favorable conditions for foreign entrepreneurs.

«To fulfill the plan, you need to be a manager. Less than 10 percent of the total volume of goods arriving in Uzbekistan passes through Kyrgyzstan. In my opinion, it is necessary to create conditions for the work of such investors in order to attract their investments into the country. But we, on the contrary, find out everything, interfere, create obstacles. As far as I know, this person invests millions of dollars in the construction industry in Uzbekistan. The state only benefits from this,» said Raiymbek Matraimov.

Earlier, Azattyk, together with OCCRP and Kloop.kg, published a series of investigations into corruption schemes at the Customs of Kyrgyzstan and laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars through the republic. Based on the investigation, a connection was found between Khabibula Abdukadyr and the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov.

Recall, the Matraimovs filed a lawsuit against Azattyk, journalist Ali Toktakunov, Kloop.kg and 24.kg news agency on protection of honor, dignity and business reputation, demanding 60 million soms as a compensation for damage.