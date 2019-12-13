16:00
Presidential spokeswoman comments on the Matraimov’s lawsuits against media

Spokeswoman for the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Tolgonai Stamalieva, commented on the lawsuits of the Matraimovs against three media outlets — 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk.

According to her, Sooronbai Jeenbekov adheres to the principles of protecting freedom of speech and advocates for a strong civil society.

«The head of state has repeatedly stressed this during his speeches, and during meetings with representatives of the media, as well as in his interviews with domestic and foreign media. The president does not change his beliefs that these factors will play an important role in the development of the country,» said Tolgonai Stamalieva.

She believes that any reaction of the head of state in this case can be perceived by society as an attempt to put pressure on the course of court proceedings and the court decision. «All legal proceedings, including in relation to the media, must be held strictly in the legal field,» added Tolgonai Stamalieva.

We unequivocally state that this fact strikes not only at the image of the president, who publicly and universally proclaims the principles of freedom of speech, but also at our democratic country.

Tolgonai Stamalieva

Recall, Raiymbek Matraimov and his family members filed a lawsuit against 24.kg news agency, Kloop and Azattyk after a journalistic investigation into smuggling schemes and transfer of $ 700 million. In total, the family of the former customs officer demands from journalists 60 million soms. The Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek seized media accounts without notification of the defendants.
