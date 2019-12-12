Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev gets pension of 100,000 soms

Pension of the former head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is 100,000 soms. The Head of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Meder Irsaliev told today at a press conference.

The official noted that the pension was still accrued. Meder Irsaliev referred to the law on the status of ex-president of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«This law spells out: pension of an ex-head of the state is set in the amount of 75 percent of the last salary. As soon as we receive a court decision on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president, the Social Fund will stop accruing it,» he explained.

The head of the Social Fund also added that pensions of all ex-presidents (obviously, having in mind Roza Otunbayeva as well) exceeded 100,000 soms.