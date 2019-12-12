17:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev gets pension of 100,000 soms

Pension of the former head of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is 100,000 soms. The Head of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Meder Irsaliev told today at a press conference.

The official noted that the pension was still accrued. Meder Irsaliev referred to the law on the status of ex-president of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«This law spells out: pension of an ex-head of the state is set in the amount of 75 percent of the last salary. As soon as we receive a court decision on depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president, the Social Fund will stop accruing it,» he explained.

The head of the Social Fund also added that pensions of all ex-presidents (obviously, having in mind Roza Otunbayeva as well) exceeded 100,000 soms.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev refuses to undergo psychological and psychiatric examination
Almazbek Atambayev to face another charge - riots in Koi-Tash
Psychiatric examination commissioned for Almazbek Atambayev
Atambayev’s case. House arrest of Alga Kylychev extended until 2020
Atambayev’s case. House arrest of two deputies extended
Detention term of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporter extended
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
Photo of the day. Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in courtroom
80 days in pretrial detention center. Raisa Atambayeva allowed to visit husband
Photo of the day. Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev hugging Khabibula Abdukadyr
Popular
Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime Qatar assists Kyrgyz police in fight against crime
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate
Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022 Kyrgyzstan plans to export electricity from 2022
#BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek #BishkekSmog campaign against air pollution to take place in Bishkek
12 December, Thursday
16:20
Kyrk Choro demands from NGOs to disclose their sources of funding Kyrk Choro demands from NGOs to disclose their sources...
16:10
Campaign against air pollution #BishkekSmog in Bishkek. Photoreport
16:01
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev gets pension of 100,000 soms
15:47
#BishkekSmog campaign takes place in Bishkek
15:39
About 2 kg of heroin seized from organized criminal group member in Osh