73-year-old man sentenced to 11 years in jail for murder of stepson

Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek sentenced a 73-year-old man to 11 years in prison. The court decision says.

The pensioner was found guilty of murder of his stepson. Lawyer of the accused appealed this decision in the Bishkek City Court. The second instance upheld the verdict.

«Investigators found out that a verbal skirmish occurred between V.P. and his stepson, during which the man stabbed him in the shoulder and stomach. The lawyer asked to commute the sentence, since the pensioner had no intention to kill. The accused pleaded guilty. According to the pensioner, he did not want to kill, it just happened,» the verdict says.
