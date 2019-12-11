15:06
Kumtor incident. Deputies offer to create commission

Several deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan demanded to create a commission on Kumtor today. Parliamentary speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov supported the proposal.

The reason is an incident at the mine. Two employees of the enterprise went missing on December 1. The search for them continues. At least 94 rescuers and 38 units of heavy equipment are involved in the search.

«The Government will submit a report on Kumtor next week. We will also request information about search for the missing,» said Dastanbek Dzhumabekov.

Speaker of the Parliament sent the initiative on creation of the commission to the relevant committee for consideration.
