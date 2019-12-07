19:08
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

China to allocate 13 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstan

China allocates 13 government scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the ministry, a competition has been announced for study at higher educational institutions of China under the undergraduate, master’s, doctoral programs and language internship. Such an opportunity is provided in the framework of an agreement between the governments of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on cooperation in the field of education dated June 15, 2006.

Selection of candidates for study at universities in China will be carried out by an independent commission on a competitive basis. The process will be held in two rounds on January 9, 2020 in the building of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Computer testing is planned for selection to language internship program. To get education under the bachelor program, applicants will have to pass testing in the first round, in the second — write an essay in Chinese or English. In order to get an education under the master’s and doctoral programs, it is necessary to write an essay in Chinese or English in the first round, and pass an interview in the second round.

«Participants of the competitive selection must be over 18 years old at the time of application for language internship program, under the bachelor program — from 18 to 25 years old, under the master’s program — up to 35 years old, under the doctoral program — up to 40 years old,» the Ministry of Education and Science told.
link:
views: 220
Print
Related
Illegal fireworks factory explodes in China, victims reported
27 Kyrgyz students leave Hong Kong
Kyrgyz Ambassador: Foreign Ministry should not take out students from Hong Kong
Three Kyrgyz students leave Hong Kong city
Riots in Hong Kong. Foreign Ministry promises to help students from Kyrgyzstan
Rallies in Hong Kong. Parents of Kyrgyz students ask president for help
Foreign Ministry ignores requests to evacuate Kyrgyz students from Hong Kong
Kyrgyzstan included in the top 5 countries most indebted to China
Chinese citizen tries to take historical coins out of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
Popular
Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor
Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed
Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020 New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020
7 December, Saturday
13:48
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
13:33
China to allocate 13 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstan
12:58
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
12:44
New head of 9th Directorate of SCNS appointed
12:01
Kyrgyzstan simplifies registration of citizens with consular departments