China to allocate 13 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstan

China allocates 13 government scholarships for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the ministry, a competition has been announced for study at higher educational institutions of China under the undergraduate, master’s, doctoral programs and language internship. Such an opportunity is provided in the framework of an agreement between the governments of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on cooperation in the field of education dated June 15, 2006.

Selection of candidates for study at universities in China will be carried out by an independent commission on a competitive basis. The process will be held in two rounds on January 9, 2020 in the building of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Computer testing is planned for selection to language internship program. To get education under the bachelor program, applicants will have to pass testing in the first round, in the second — write an essay in Chinese or English. In order to get an education under the master’s and doctoral programs, it is necessary to write an essay in Chinese or English in the first round, and pass an interview in the second round.

«Participants of the competitive selection must be over 18 years old at the time of application for language internship program, under the bachelor program — from 18 to 25 years old, under the master’s program — up to 35 years old, under the doctoral program — up to 40 years old,» the Ministry of Education and Science told.