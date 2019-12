Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border is temporarily closed since December 1. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The initiative to suspend work of the checkpoint belongs to the Kazakh side.

«Karkyra-Avtodorozhny (Kyrgyzstan) — Kegen-Avtodorozhny (Kazakhstan) checkpoint is closed due to worsening weather and road conditions and to prevent emergency situations,» the State Border Service said.