Gas supply was suspended in one of the districts in the northern part of Bishkek from November 30 to December 4 in connection with repair of networks. Gazprom Kyrgyzstan company reports.

The area bounded by Togolok Moldo, Big Chui Canal, Karagachevaya, Dachnaya, Little Chui Canal, Ak-Tilek, Saadaev Streets will have no gas.

Repairs are carried out to ensure consumer safety and trouble-free operation of equipment.